Five laps from the finish of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Max Verstappen crashes out.

After a terrifying tyre breakdown at 200 mph, Max Verstappen crashed out of the lead in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with just five circuits remaining.

After a slow pit stop for Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen grabbed command of the race in Baku and appeared to be on his way to a victory until he sustained a high-speed puncture on lap 46 of 51.

The Red Bull driver collided with the concrete wall on the right-hand side of the start-finish straight as a result of the malfunction. With the safety car deployed and the race red-flagged on lap 49, he was able to walk away from the high-speed incident, kicking the failed tyre.

For the re-start, the drivers were allowed to use fresh tyres, with Sergio Perez scheduled to start from pole position ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

However, after Lance Stroll’s high-speed blowout on lap 31, questions will be asked of Formula One’s tyre supplier, Pirelli.

Indeed, anticipating another catastrophic puncture, Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley pleaded with FIA race chief Michael Masi to call a halt to the race.