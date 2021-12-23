Five former Warriors who would be a good fit for a 10-day deal with an NBA team.

The NBA has made it possible for teams to employ replacement players if they are unable to field the required number of players on game days.

There are several free agents on the market that could provide them with a short-term opportunity to return to the NBA.

The Golden State Warriors, who have multiple players who have shown promise under head coach Steve Kerr’s tutelage, might be on the radar of a number of teams.

So far, only one former Dub has been brought in as a replacement player. The Dallas Mavericks signed former first-round pick Marquese Chriss using the hardship exception provision on Tuesday, December 21, according to ESPN’s Tim McMahon.

Further investigation reveals that a number of other former Warriors could be useful to teams, even if just on a short-term basis. Here are a few examples.

During the 2019-20 NBA season, Glenn Robinson III was brought in to add some offense to Kerr’s depleted wards.

The 27-year-old rose to the occasion and delivered his greatest performance to date.

After moving on, though, the son of NBA legend Glenn “Mad Dog” Robinson struggled to keep up the momentum.

He had a brief stint with the Sacramento Kings before being released in February.

A return to the Bay Area for a few months could help him rekindle his former passion and get his career back on track.

Quin Cook earned two NBA rings, one as a member of the Warriors and the other as a member of the Lakers.

Despite his lackluster spells, he is a player who can come off the bench and bury it from downtown.

Cook moved to Lokomotiv Kuban in the VTB United League after being waived by the Portland Trail Blazers.

A 10-day ticket could have made sense if the events had occurred before the 6-foot-1 guard decided to play in the EuroCup.

Jordan Bell, who is now with the G League’s Santa Cruz Warriors, may be a nice addition for any team in need of a power forward.

He is said to be in good health and could be worth a 10-day deal.

Going beyond a 10-day agreement does not appear likely until the 6-foot-8 forward makes an impression.

Prior to the start of the 2021-22 season, Ellis expressed interest in returning to the NBA.

At 36, however, the chances of seeing the 2007 NBA Most Improved Player were slim.

However, given the current situation, adding someone who can shoot from the outside might be a practical short-term solution.

