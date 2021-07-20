Five Fights That Might Happen At ONE Championship’s 10th Anniversary Show

According to company CEO Chatri Sityodtong in an interview with International Business Times earlier this year, ONE Championship is planning the “largest event in history” for its 10th-anniversary celebration.

Since its inception in 2011, ONE Championship has evolved to become one of the world’s largest combat sports organizations.

“It’s as though you’ve read my mind. Yes, we aim to honor our tenth year in the sector with a special event later this year,” Sityodtong stated. “This is going to be huge.”

The ONE Championship is recognized for putting on spectacular concerts with its biggest stars.

The promotion’s “A New Era” and “Century” events were hosted in Tokyo, Japan in 2019.

The Singapore-based company released its “ONE on TNT” series in April of this year, which aired on primetime in the United States.

The 10th anniversary show for ONE Championship is expected to be much bigger, with even more star power.

The following are the five fights that the majority of fans desire to watch on that card.

Eddie Alvarez vs. Christian Lee

Eddie Alvarez entered ONE Championship in 2019 with one aim in mind: to become the first guy in history to hold all three major world titles.

After going 1-2- with one no contest, Alvarez is nowhere near the top five of ONE Championship’s lightweight rankings at 37 years old.

Even yet, a rematch with reigning lightweight champion Christian Lee is a compelling prospect.

Earlier this year, Alvarez took aim at Lee on social media, calling him out.

It reacted by saying he didn’t think Alvarez deserved a crack at the title, but the 23-year-old champ insisted that if the top brass wanted it, he’d give it to him.

Is Alvarez deserving of a title shot at this point? Most likely not.

Regardless, the bout would be entertaining, and fans from Asia and the United States would undoubtedly tune in.

Adriano Moraes II vs. Demetrious Johnson

You may argue that Adriano Moraes’ knockout victory against Demetrious Johnson in April was purely coincidental.

While Johnson was grounded, the current flyweight champion stopped him with a knee to the face, which is acceptable in ONE Championship but prohibited in the UFC.

The shot that knocked “Mighty Mouse” out for the first time in his career may have caught him off guard.

Johnson’s supporters are eager to give him the benefit of the doubt, and a rematch with Moraes is more than due.

After all, Johnson is largely regarded as the best MMA fighter of all time. If. Brief News from Washington Newsday.