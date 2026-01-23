Fitzpatrick Hails Molinari as Ryder Cup’s Unsung Hero

Matt Fitzpatrick has praised Edoardo Molinari as one of the most undervalued figures in European Ryder Cup history, describing him as the best in the business when it comes to analytics. The Italian has been a key behind-the-scenes contributor to Luke Donald’s European team, playing a pivotal role in their victories in both Rome and New York.

Molinari’s Influence on Team Europe

Though his contributions are often overshadowed by more visible roles, Molinari’s analytical expertise has been crucial to Europe’s success, according to Fitzpatrick. The World No. 10, who has worked with Molinari during the regular season, believes the Italian’s impact on team selection, pairings, and player strategies cannot be overstated.

“I think under-appreciated is the right thing,” Fitzpatrick remarked. “He is very appreciated by Team Europe, but I think in the outside world, it’s very much: Oh, he’s just the stats guy or whatever. But, to me, Edoardo is No. 1 in the business by a complete mile.”

Fitzpatrick pointed out that Molinari’s data-driven approach, which includes refining pairings and improving players’ performances, is something that has become a significant part of the modern game. Fitzpatrick himself relies heavily on analytics to enhance his game, making Molinari’s insights even more valuable.

The praise comes amid Fitzpatrick’s reflections on the Ryder Cup, where he helped secure a half-point against Bryson DeChambeau during the singles match. Despite facing questions about his selection, Fitzpatrick’s form in the latter half of 2025, which included strong performances in both team play and singles, proved to be key to his successful campaign.

Fitzpatrick also addressed speculation over Francesco Molinari’s potential to step up as a future Ryder Cup captain. While Luke Donald’s leadership has raised the bar for future captains, Fitzpatrick views Francesco as a strong candidate, citing his analytical thinking and positive influence on the team.

With Europe’s success continuing to spark discussions on leadership, both brothers’ roles in shaping the team’s culture are undeniably central to its sustained excellence on the world stage.