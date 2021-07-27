‘First and foremost,’ Erling Haaland says of his agency amid Liverpool transfer rumors.

In the wake of reports linking him with a move to Liverpool, Erling Haaland has issued an update on his future at Borussia Dortmund.

Some of Europe’s top clubs, including the Reds, have been linked with a move for the Norway international.

Chelsea is another club rumored to be interested, with reports in the last month claiming that Dortmund had already turned down approaches for the 21-year-old striker.

Any deal to buy Haaland from Dortmund is expected to cost more than €175 million (£150 million).

Haaland is presently practicing with Dortmund in preparation for the next Bundesliga season.

Dortmund have already lost Jadon Sancho to Manchester United for £73 million, and rumors linking Haaland to a move continue to circulate.

Haaland stated he hasn’t spoken to his agent, Mino Raiola, in recent weeks at a media press conference at Dortmund’s training camp.

“I hadn’t spoken with my agency in a month before yesterday,” Haaland added. “So there you have it.

“I really hope it’s only rumors because that’s a lot of money for one person.”

“First and foremost, I have three years left on my contract,” Haaland stated.

“I’m having a good time here.” But, of course, the trophy was significant because that is exactly what I desired.”