Finland, according to Markku Kanerva, must be “totally focused” in its opposition to Russia.

Markku Kanerva, Finland’s coach, confessed he was concerned how his team will respond to Christian Eriksen’s heart arrest in their next match against Russia on Wednesday.

The Finns began their first major tournament with a 1-0 triumph over Denmark on Sunday, but Eriksen’s first-half collapse overshadowed their first Group B match.

Eriksen is healing in hospital, and Finland has relocated to St Petersburg from Copenhagen. If Denmark loses to Belgium, Kanerva’s team might qualify for the round of 16 with a win.

“It’s difficult to predict how Eriksen’s death would effect different individuals, and of course, we’re all thinking about it,” former Finland defender Kanerva said at a press conference.

“We’re delighted Eriksen is feeling better, and I’m hoping that, despite the difficult circumstance, we’ll be able to focus on tomorrow’s game.

“It will undoubtedly linger in our memories long after the tournament is over. Perhaps we’ll be able to appreciate (Denmark’s) victory even more.

“However, it was not a simple challenge for all of us to focus solely on football because there were other factors at play.”

Finland qualified for a major tournament for the first time in November 2019 after coming second in their qualification group behind Italy.

Kanerva, a former teacher, said the victory on Sunday was the peak of his managing career thus far.

“It was just one game, and it was a big game, but we don’t want to linger on it,” he continued. “For the match against Russia, we want to be completely focused. We’re still traveling.”

Russia, bidding to bounce back from their 3-0 opening group defeat to Belgium, have been dealt a blow with news Yuri Zhirkov could be ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

The Zenit St Petersburg midfielder was forced off against Belgium due to a calf injury and head coach Stanislav Cherchesov revealed Daler Kuzyaev, Fyodor Kudryashov, Georgi Dzhikiya and Aleksandr Golovin were all doubtful.

“The Finnish team is a powerful one, and they,” Cherchesov said at a press conference. (This is a brief piece.)