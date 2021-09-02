‘F***ing hell,’ says the narrator. – After the final whistle, Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk said to Erling Haaland.

After the Borussia Dortmund striker seemed to dislocate his finger in a World Cup qualifier against Norway and the Netherlands, Virgil van Dijk spoke with Erling Haaland.

Last night’s match between the two teams ended with Van Dijk’s finger being put back into place on the side of the pitch after a bizarre incident during the game.

Thankfully, the Liverpool defender was able to continue playing for his country and captained them for the entire 90 minutes.

It’s now been revealed that Haaland was the one who gave Van Dijk the scare, with the Reds’ defender hugging him and saying a whispered word after the game.

After the 1-1 draw between the two teams, Haaland stated that he has “no idea” how he caused it, but that he was told it was his fault.

Haaland said TV 2, “I literally snapped his finger on him.”

“I’m not sure what happened. ‘F***ing hell, you broke my finger,’ he simply stated.

“In a sense, he’s good. I’m not sure how I managed to snap his finger! That’s just how things are.”

During the game, Haaland outplayed the Dutch defense, scoring a goal in the first half to put Norway ahead.

However, 17 minutes later, Louis van Gaal’s side responded with Davy Klaassen.

Haaland had praised Van Dijk ahead of the game, calling him the best central defender on the planet.

“I believe he is the best defender on the team. “I think a lot of other people in the room agree with me,” the Dortmund forward told TV2.

“He is quick, strong, and intelligent, which are three qualities you must possess. I’ve had the opportunity to play against him twice.”