Financial Fair Play Restrictions Are Expected To Be Lifted, Benefiting PSG And Man City.

After a summer that confirmed their reputation as the new superpowers of European football, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City face off in the Champions League on Tuesday, and any restrictions on their massive spending, as well as UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules, may soon vanish.

PSG, City, and Financial Fair Play (FFP) is essentially the tale of European football in the last decade.

Sheikh Mansour of Abu Dhabi bought City in 2008, and Qatar Sports Investments bought PSG in 2010.

In response to a debt crisis that was engulfing clubs across the continent, UEFA established FFP in 2010.

If a team wanted to compete in European competition, they couldn’t lose more than 30 million euros ($35.2 million) over a three-year period under FFP.

PSG and City’s rivals have often questioned how the two can follow the rules when they spend so much money, most notably when PSG paid the two largest transfer prices in history to get Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in 2017.

PSG was not penalised at the time, but City was given a two-year Champions League suspension by UEFA in February 2020 for FFP violations when it was discovered that they had inflated sponsorship earnings between 2012 and 2016.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport, on the other hand, overturned the ban. The majority of the claimed violations, according to the court, “were either not substantiated or time-barred.”

In any case, UEFA responded to the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic – with total predicted losses of over eight billion euros – by loosening the rules.

Assessments for the fiscal years 2020 and 2021 would be combined rather than done separately. Clubs should also be permitted to report losses in excess of the 30 million euro maximum.

UEFA realized it no longer made sense to discourage investment since cash-strapped clubs were desperate.

Raffaele Poli of the Football Observatory at the International Centre for Sports Studies in Neuchatel, Switzerland, says, “What they’re saying is, throw in all the money you want.”

And it now appears that this easing will not be short-lived. The budgetary guidelines of UEFA are being completely overhauled.

Details are still being worked out, but it appears that the stringent constraints imposed by FFP would be replaced by a salary ceiling of roughly 70% of a club’s revenue.

There will be a time of transition during which the restriction will be gradually reduced, such as the cap.