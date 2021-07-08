‘Finally!’ – Liverpool supporters react to Ibrahima Konate’s new shirt number.

Ibrahima Konate will wear the number five shirt for Liverpool this season, the club announced this morning.

Konate, who arrived from RB Leipzig on July 1st, will fill the void left by Gini Wijnaldum’s five-year stint at Anfield, which ended at the start of this month when he joined PSG in France.

Konate’s new squad number, which appeared to have already been leaked following a video posted online showing Konate rejoicing with his family and friends, was verified by the club when the new 2021/22 away kit was released.

Liverpool fans flocked to social media to express their delight at the arrival of the French defender.

If Konate can maintain the same level of consistency as Liverpool’s former No.5, Wijnaldum, the £36 million Liverpool was compelled to pay could turn out to be another wise investment by Edwards and Co.

Liverpool’s pre-season training begins on July 12th, and Konate is anticipated to join his new teammates at Kirkby on the first day back, as Jurgen Klopp aims to get his newest signing settled in as soon as possible.