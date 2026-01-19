Final Preparations for Champions League Clash with Inter

Before embarking on their crucial Champions League encounter with Inter Milan, the team wrapped up their preparations with a final training session at the Sobha Realty Training Centre. With their perfect record intact, the squad is determined to continue their unbeaten run as they travel to Italy for the penultimate match of the group stage.

Looking to Extend Winning Streak

The upcoming clash at the iconic San Siro stadium presents a significant opportunity for the team to not only maintain their flawless Champions League performance but also achieve a historic milestone. A victory against Inter would extend their current winning streak to a record length, marking their longest ever consecutive wins in the competition.

As the squad finalized their tactics, club photographers Stuart MacFarlane and David Price were on hand to capture the intensity of the final session. The images, shared by the club, offer a glimpse into the players’ focus and determination as they prepare for the high-stakes encounter with the Italian giants.

With everything set, the team now turns its attention to Italy, where they hope to build on their perfect start and take another step closer to securing top spot in the group.