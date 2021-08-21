Film Stars Bring Glamour To Welsh Football Outpost. Lights, Camera, Wrexham: Film Stars Bring Glamour To Welsh Football Outpost.

When Wrexham kicks off their National League campaign at Solihull Moors on Saturday, they will bring a rare sprinkling of stardust to the fifth tier of English football.

Last season, the team from the market town and former mining centre in northeast Wales almost missed out on promotion to the Football League by one point, but that isn’t the cause for the renewed hope.

Wrexham has unexpected new owners, and while most British fans fear Americans taking over their clubs, the signals are excellent so far at Wrexham. One of them is also quite substantial.

Huge white letters spelling out ‘W.R.E.X.H.A.M.’ sprouted above the town last weekend, emulating the famed Hollywood sign but resting on the slagheap of a defunct coalmine instead of the sun-kissed hills above Tinsel Town.

The National League’s sponsors had paid for the sign, it was revealed on Friday.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, two Hollywood heavyweights, bought the club in February, claiming they planned to make it into a “global force.”

Reynolds is a Hollywood A-lister and the former spouse of Scarlett Johansson. He is the star of “Deadpool.”

McElhenney’s filmography is less glamorous, but he did produce the long-running US TV show “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

The couple now has the more harder chore of bringing sunshine to Wrexham.

The club has a long and illustrious history, yet it has never been considered a “global force.”

Joey Jones, the first Welshman to win the European Cup while playing for Liverpool, but who had three spells and 270 games with Wrexham, was the club’s most recognized name until this year.

Wrexham was a member of the Football League from 1921 to 2009, including four seasons in the second division in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Wrexham played in the old Cup Winners Cup eight times until being kicked out because they chose to stay in the English leagues. In 1976, they lost 2-1 on aggregate to Anderlecht in the quarter-finals.

Since 2009, they’ve been buried amid English football’s unnoticed.

Despite this, star power is attracting admirers. Season ticket sales at the Racecourse Ground, which has a capacity of 10,500, were halted at 5,500. Wrexham had an average attendance of 4,057 in 2019-20.

Reynolds was in the odd position, for a Hollywood star, of debating Wrexham while promoting his latest picture, “Free Guy.”

“First and foremost, I’m really excited,” he said at a news conference earlier this month. “I mean, we’ve made no progress. Brief News from Washington Newsday.