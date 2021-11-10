Filipino UFC Veteran Targets BRAVE CF Lightweight Contender, according to MMA News.

Rolando Dy isn’t hesitant to say what’s on his mind, as evidenced by his recent criticism of England’s emerging talent Sam “The Future” Patterson.

After Patterson’s spectacular victory at BRAVE CF 55 last November 6, the Filipino decided to call him out, informing promotion president Mohammed Shahid that the Englishman should meet him first before giving him a shot at the lightweight title.

After delivering these remarks, Dy examined what he saw in Patterson’s guillotine submission victory against Kamil Magomedov in the second round.

“Like most BJJ men, [Kamil] Magomedov was frightened of getting smacked in the face. In striking exchanges, he is a solid kicker, but he panics for doubles. He choked as a result of this. “Magomedov is a BJJ person, so he’s not a wrestler by default,” he explained.

Patterson and Dy have a history together, but it was the Englishman who initially called Dy out, referring to him as a “journeyman” in November of last year.

In a strange turn of events, the Filipino fighter from Cavite, Philippines, stepped in for the Englishman in his scheduled match with New Zealand’s John Brewin at BRAVE CF 44, and won by unanimous decision.

After losing an all-out struggle against Kyrgyzstan mauler Abdisalam Kubanychbek at BRAVE CF 47: Domination this past March, his desire for a title chance was postponed.

Patterson, on the other hand, strengthened his chances of winning the lightweight belt held by opponent Ahmed Amir by winning four consecutive fights in the Bahrain-based company.

While Dy believes Kubanychbek should have first dibs on Amir’s championship, he is willing to fight Patterson to get ahead of the queue.

“I fought the rightful champion, Abdisalam [Kubanychbek], who is no longer in contention for the championship.” I’m confident in my ability to defeat Sam [Patterson]. “Let me take his title shot,” Dy declared.