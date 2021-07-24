Fiji, the spiritual home of rugby sevens, has high expectations.

One of the most memorable images from the Rio Olympics was of towering hulks of Fijian rugby sevens players kneeling to receive their Olympic gold medals from Princess Anne.

It was a spectacular moment for Fiji, whether it was out of humble regard to the British queen or courtesy, as she would have strained to wrap the be-ribboned golds around the sweaty players’ necks, a dais adding to their added height.

The squad, led by Englishman Ben Ryan, had won the country’s first Olympic medal, gold, for the South Pacific nation, which has a population of 890,000 people spread across over 330 islands.

It seemed fitting that it happened in rugby sevens, a sport associated with Fiji and its roster of off-loading, side-stepping athletes who, although not quite ready for the 15-a-side game, are capable of lighting up any stadium in the condensed version.

Ryan said his men had been carrying the weight of a nation after overseeing the team’s 43-7 final triumph over Britain in Rio.

“It’s fair to say that Rio fever has brought Fiji to its knees,” he remarked. “Following the squad has always been a passion on the island, but it has reached new heights with the Olympics.

“That relationship cannot be avoided by the people’s team.”

Ryan, who was promoted to chief and given a piece of land for his efforts, said gold had allowed him to “smash through glass ceilings.”

“They were pathfinders for those back in Fiji,” Ryan wrote in a column for The Guardian newspaper this week. “Growing up with very little, playing in a program that was simple and without the bells and whistles of so many Olympic nations, they became pathfinders for others back in Fiji,” Ryan said.

As Ryan stepped down as coach, Gareth Baber, a Welshman with Rio memories, stepped in.

He said, “It’s been mentioned to me every day for the previous five years.” “There’s always the anticipation that you’ll go out there and win gold.”

The triumph in Rio “provided a real-life example of not letting the past influence your future,” Ryan added. Someone from the same village and school had become an Olympic champion.”

“Sevens is a source of national pride,” Baber continued. It’s deeply entwined with Fijian culture as well as the global history and tradition of the game of sevens.”

According to Baber, the sport, which began in Scotland in 1883, is “played as differently by one side (Fiji) as any international sport I have seen.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.