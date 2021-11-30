Figureheads From ‘Malice At The Palace 1994’ Officially Bury Hatchet After 17 Years

In 17 years, a lot can happen, and the infamous “Malice At The Palace” is one of the most memorable incidents in NBA history.

Netflix aired a documentary about the incident, with retired NBA players Ben Wallace and Metta Sandiford-Artest as the major perpetrators.

When they crossed paths at an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers versus the Detroit Pistons at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California over the weekend, they officially buried the hatchet.

On his official Instagram account, Artest shared a shot of him and Wallace shaking hands.

Ben Wallace and Metta Sandiford-Artest posed together during last night’s Pistons-Lakers game pic.twitter.com/YSDMPvPAvGWallace told the Detroit Free Press that he had no resentment toward the event that occurred on November 19, 2004, at the Palace at Auburn Hills.

At the time, Artest was a member of the Indiana Pacers.

Indiana was beating them pretty well in that game, according to the four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, until things became chippy near the end.

At the moment, Wallace recalled blocking an Artest drive. The All-Star forward then expressed his displeasure and stated that he would reclaim the ball.

“I overheard him inform the official that he had missed the call and say, ‘Don’t worry, I’ll get him back.’ “I learned as a kid that if someone says they’re going to get you, you better be ready to handle your business,” Wallace said.

And, as expected, Artest retaliated with a strong foul on Wallace. The 6-foot-7 bruiser was shoved back by the former Pistons standout. Things quickly spiraled out of control from there.

When a Pistons supporter threw a drink at Artest, it became a tipping point, aggravating the situation.

“It was incredibly disrespectful when the fan tossed a drink at Ron, and then things really got out of hand when he walked into the stands after that individual,” Wallace recounted.

Despite the event in the past, Wallace stated that he admired Artest, particularly the energy he brought to whichever team he was on on the defensive end.

“I’ve always loved Ron Artest’s style of play and the amount of energy he brought to the defensive end of the court. “It wasn’t like we had a serious beef; it was simply something that happened,” Wallace explained.