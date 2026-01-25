Figueiredo Faces UFC 324 Challenge After Weight Miss

Deiveson Figueiredo’s journey toward a bantamweight title shot took an unexpected turn when the former two-time flyweight champion missed weight for UFC 324, setting the stage for a fight that is now overshadowed by his struggles on the scale.

The Brazilian fighter, who has long been eyeing a move up the ranks in the UFC’s 135-pound division, was scheduled to face undefeated contender Umar Nurmagomedov in what many had anticipated would be his defining moment. However, a series of setbacks, culminating in Figueiredo’s 2.5-pound weight miss on January 24, 2026, have now placed him in the unenviable position of entering the contest as a heavy underdog.

Unexpected Obstacles: Travel Woes and Weight Troubles

The weight miss marks the first time since his flyweight debut in 2020 that Figueiredo has failed to make weight. The timing of the misstep could not have been worse, as the stakes were high for the Brazilian, who has been knocking on the door of a bantamweight title shot. With a potential rematch with reigning champion Petr Yan hanging in the balance, Figueiredo’s missed weight raises fresh questions about his future at the higher division.

Figueiredo’s manager, Davis, took to social media to clarify the circumstances surrounding the weigh-in failure, revealing that Figueiredo’s trip to the United States had been significantly delayed due to storm disruptions, leading to a 48-hour period with very little sleep. “He started feeling bad, and we had to stop,” Davis wrote, explaining that the fighter’s exhaustion ultimately impacted his weight-cutting efforts. Despite fans questioning why Figueiredo’s camp didn’t request a catchweight bout, Davis pointed out that the issue came up too late to change plans.

Missing weight not only costs fighters a financial penalty but also impacts their professional reputation, especially when it occurs in such a pivotal fight. For Figueiredo, this development adds to a growing list of obstacles that seem to prevent him from reaching his full potential in the bantamweight division.

Heading into UFC 324, Figueiredo finds himself as a 1000 underdog against the highly regarded Nurmagomedov. While the odds are stacked against him, Figueiredo remains focused on his ultimate goal: earning a title shot. “I want to fight, I want to win, and I want the opportunity to fight for the belt,” Figueiredo said in an interview. A victory over Nurmagomedov could force the UFC to give him the rematch he craves with Petr Yan, a fighter who handed Figueiredo a defeat in their previous encounter.

Figueiredo’s ambition remains strong despite the challenges, with the Brazilian vowing to make the most of any opening he is given in the fight. “If he gives me the opening, I want to submit him,” Figueiredo said of his strategy against Nurmagomedov. “I’m a guy who comes forward, I fight intelligently, but I aim to win decisively, by submission or by knockout.”

While Figueiredo’s path to a title shot now appears more difficult than ever, his resolve is undeterred. With Nurmagomedov standing as one of the toughest tests in the division, Figueiredo knows that a loss—especially following the weight miss—could put him even further away from a title opportunity. However, a win, particularly if he can secure a finish, would silence doubters and reaffirm his place among the bantamweight elite.

Figueiredo’s desire for redemption stems from his most recent bout with Petr Yan, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss in November 2024 at UFC Macau. The Brazilian’s disappointment over that defeat has fueled his desire for a rematch, and he has already identified what he would do differently in a potential second encounter. “I would definitely leave Belém and do a camp in Natal,” Figueiredo admitted, reflecting on the shortcomings of his previous training camp.

In preparation for UFC 324, Figueiredo relocated his training camp to Natal, working with respected wrestling coach Lenny Lovato and training alongside the Pitbull Brothers, Patricio and Patricky Pitbull. “Every day you go to the gym and you face guys at the beginning of camp and they’re hitting you,” Figueiredo shared. “There comes a point when they can’t beat you anymore and you realize how much you’ve evolved over the camp.”

Despite the setback on the scale, Figueiredo is entering the octagon with renewed determination. The missed weight may have complicated his journey to the title, but for “Deus da Guerra,” it is simply another challenge to overcome. As the fight unfolds, fans will be watching to see if Figueiredo can rise above the odds and prove that he remains a force to be reckoned with in the bantamweight division.