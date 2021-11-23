Fights, wild parties, and traumatized children are all part of Liverpool’s most heinous signing.

For longer than you would think, Liverpool has benefited from the services of players from Africa’s vast continent.

Apart from current stars Mohamed Salah (Egypt), Sadio Mane (Senegal), Naby Keita (Guinea), and Joel Matip (Cameroon), you don’t have to be too old to recall Guinea’s Titi Camara and Cameroon’s Rigobert Song assisting Gerard Houllier in laying the groundwork for his red revolution as the twentieth century gave way to the twenty-first.

Bruce Grobbelaar was born in South Africa and raised in Rhodesia, which is now Zimbabwe, before joining Liverpool as Ray Clemence’s replacement via the unusual route of Vancouver Whitecaps and Crewe Alexandra in the 1980s and early 1990s.

Berry Nieuwenhuys – the beloved ‘Nivvy’ – followed his fellow South African, goalkeeper Arthur Riley, to Anfield in the early 1930s and enjoyed a 14-year, World War II-interrupted career that ended in style when he helped Billy Liddell, Bob Paisley, Albert Stubbins, and the rest of the team win the club’s first post-war title in 1946/47.

Brendan Rodgers is unable to escape the harsh reality of Liverpool when a Man United insult surfaces.

Against Porto, Liverpool could make seven Champions League debuts.

When Liverpool paid the club’s second highest ever transfer price to bring in one of Africa’s brightest young talents in May 2002, there was already a relatively well-trod trail from the world’s second-largest and second-most populous continent to Anfield.

El Hadji Diouf arrived with strong hopes that the team would build on recent progress and take the final step toward ending a 12-year drought for the club’s 19th league title.

Houllier’s side had recently completed an 80-point Premier League season, finishing second behind double-winners Arsenal and reaching the quarter-finals in their first-ever Champions League season, following up their extraordinary treble of cup victories in 2001.

After a life-threatening heart issue the previous season, its French manager is on the mend and back in the dugout. “The summary has come to an end.”