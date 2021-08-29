Fight Preview, Odds, and Betting Tips for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley.

Jake Paul is favored to make it four wins in a row when he fights former UFC champion Tyron Woodley on Saturday.

In the early phases of his boxing career, the YouTuber-turned-boxer defeated AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson, and Ben Askren.

Paul is a 1-2 favorite to defeat Woodley and continue his rise in the boxing world, according to leading oddsmaker Betway.

Meanwhile, Woodley, who has never boxed professionally and has lost all four of his mixed martial arts battles, is a 3-2 favorite to defeat Paul for the first time.

With Betway offering 18-1 for a stalemate in Ohio, a draw does not appear likely.

Paul knocked out former MMA star Askren in the opening round in under two minutes in his most recent bout.

The 24-year-old is a 5-1 favorite to repeat his achievement against a tough Woodley.

Woodley, on the other hand, is a 14-1 favorite to snap Paul’s unbeaten streak in the first round.

Paul is favored by 8-13 to win by KO, TKO, or disqualification, while Woodley is favored by 7-4.

At the 20,000-seat Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse venue, there will be eight rounds, although the fight is unlikely to go the distance, according to Betway.

The battle has exceptionally cheap odds of 1-13 to conclude in eight rounds, while a risky bet could bet on the fight to reach the distance at 11-2.

The build-up has been full with trash-talking between the two competitors, as is customary with Paul fights.

Paul will “be injured in a way you’d never conceive,” according to Woodley, who is also confident that he will “embarrass” his opponent.

“Jake Paul is on a mission to gain reputation in the boxing profession, and he is set at 1-2 to beat Woodley in the latter’s inaugural boxing match,” a Betway official said.

“Bettors wishing for Paul’s undefeated streak to come to an end can back Woodley to finish first in the opening round at 14-1.”

Betway has Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley odds.

Winner of the fight Jake Paul, 1-2, Tyron Woodley, 3-2, 18-1, 18-1, 18-1, 18-1, 18-1, 18-1, 18-1, 18-1, 18-1, 18-1, 18 KO, TKO, or disqualification for Jake Paul – 8 to 13 Tyron Woodley KO, TKO, or DQ – 11-1 Jake Paul decision or technical decision 7-4 – 14-1 Draw or technical draw – 18-1 Tyron Woodley decision or technical decision Jake Paul is a round betting favorite to win by the first round -.