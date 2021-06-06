Fight Preview, Odds, and Betting Tips for Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul

On Saturday evening, Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather takes on YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul in an exhibition bout at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The fight, which was initially set to take place on February 20, is now available on pay-per-view services and has been given the green light. COVID-19 limitations have been relaxed, and the tournament will be broadcast live on Showtime this week as the five-time world champion returns from retirement.

Because the fight is an exhibition, the outcome will not count toward Mayweather’s all-time record of 50 wins from 50 fights, but the 44-year-old is still generally expected to win. With odds from premier oddsmaker Betway, we’ve previewed the events with optimal bets and a matchup analysis.

The story behind the recording

Mayweather is widely recognized as one of the greatest boxers of all time, and after he defeated Conor McGregor by technical knockout, he stayed undefeated in the ring with a 50-0 record.

This will be Mayweather’s second exhibition battle, following a three-round technical knockout victory over kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in Japan in November 2018.

The fight is a clear 1/7 favorite for Mayweather, with Paul a broad 5/1 probability. A draw has a 14/1 chance of happening.

Paul, on the other hand, built his name on YouTube with his Impulsive podcast, which has over 2.7 million subscribers. In 2018, Paul fought fellow YouTuber and rapper KSI for the first time in the boxing ring, in addition to spells as an actor. The fight was judged a draw, and the two fought again in a professional combat, which KSI won by split decision.

Paul is certainly the underdog in this bout, as his 5/1 odds indicate. In the build-up to the fight, he and his brother Jake Paul stoked the embers by stealing Mayweather’s hat at a press conference in May.

The skinny on

The rules are agreed upon in the contract between the fighters due to the showcase aspect of the fight. According to the stipulations of the contest, Mayweather must weigh under 160 pounds and Paul must weigh under 190 pounds for the bout to take place.

Both combatants battle in an orthodox style, with Paul having the advantage in height at 188cm. This is a condensed version of the information.