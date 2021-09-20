Fight Preview And Prediction For The Strawweight Title Fight Between Joshua Pacio And Yosuke Saruta 3

Yosuke Saruta is aiming to reclaim the strawweight title by defeating Joshua Pacio in their trilogy-ending battle on September 24.

Both fighters are familiar with one another and have won one bout each, both for the strawweight championship.

In their first bout, Saruta took advantage of the Filipino’s desire to strike by standing toe-to-toe with him and shooting for takedowns before forcing him into the cage.

Pacio scored some clean shots on Japanese as he was coming in, while Saruta received considerable damage while looking for takedowns.

However, it was not enough to persuade the judges, and Saruta won by split decision.

Pacio came out strong in their second battle, wanting to keep the fight out of the hands of the judges.

Pacio used leg kicks and stuffed takedowns to annoy Saruta in the early stages before finishing him off with a head kick in the fourth round.

Their third combat appears to be similar to their previous clashes.

The Japanese challenger is expected to have his hands full again in the 10th round of the trilogy, as Pacio will most likely come forward and try to force the issue on the feet.

However, there is reason to assume that Saruta would strike first with Pacio in order to keep the Filipino wondering about when he will go for the takedowns, similar to how the first round of their second fight went.

Saruta, like the majority of Japanese fighters, would prefer to take the battle to the ground in order to gain points and deal harm from a better position.

Pacio has been able to break out from Saruta’s top control several times in the last two fights, using explosive hip escapes and a submission threat from the bottom.

Pacio’s proclivity to include a spinning technique into his attacks, a characteristic of the Team Lakay group, makes him vulnerable to counters and takedowns.

Saruta is well aware of this and will attempt to catch Pacio in the middle of the spin, throwing him off balance for a takedown and easy points in the judges’ eyes.

No one doubts either fighter’s stamina because they both have plenty, and the fight will undoubtedly turn into a battle of wills.

No one doubts either fighter's stamina because they both have plenty, and the fight will undoubtedly turn into a battle of wills.