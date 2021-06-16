FIFPRO demands explanations from UEFA about how Benjamin Pavard’s head injury was handled.

FIFPRO, the world players’ union, has demanded answers from UEFA regarding the treatment of France full-back Benjamin Pavard’s concussion during Tuesday night’s Euro 2020 encounter against Germany.

During the second half of the Group F match in Munich, Pavard collided with Germany’s Robin Gosens.

He said he was “a little knocked out for 10 or 15 seconds” and hit the ground without getting his hands out to cushion his fall after the incident.

He was not, however, substituted and returned to the game. In this case, FIFPRO feels the French medical staff did not follow UEFA’s new Concussion Charter.

“FIFPRO is in contact with @UEFA to find out why the Concussion Charter was not followed and, as a result, @BenPavard28 was not pulled from the field of play during the #EURO2020 match between France and Germany,” the association tweeted.

“Last week, FIFPRO applauded the Concussion Charter, emphasizing the significance of mandated education and medical staff implementation to protect players.”

Last week, UEFA released the Charter, which included baseline neurological testing for all players as well as a video review mechanism for team doctors.

According to the PA news agency, UEFA is in contact with the French federation about the incident and the Charter’s applicability.

The incident’s treatment had been “sickening to behold,” according to Peter McCabe, CEO of the brain injury charity Headway.

“UEFA must come out and explain how this was allowed to happen and what steps it will take now to ensure that anything similar does not happen again,” he said.

Pavard was treated for less than three minutes before returning to the fight, according to Headway.

McCabe continued, “This is again another example of football authorities failing to protect a player’s short- and long-term health.”

Why is it so difficult for football to admit it’s made a mistake and follow the lead of other sports in implementing temporary concussion? (This is a brief piece.)