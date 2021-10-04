FIFA Applauds Quarantine Exemption for Internationals Based in the United Kingdom.

On Sunday, FIFA applauded a relaxation of quarantine rules that will allow Premier League players to represent their country in countries on the UK’s travel blacklist.

Several South American and African players were not released by their clubs for the September international break because they would have had to spend ten days quarantined in a government-mandated hotel upon their return to England.

The exemption is only for individuals who have been completely vaccinated against coronavirus, and players will still be required to stay in a hotel or private lodging supplied by the club for ten days.

They will, however, be allowed to go outside once a day to play or train.

“FIFA applauds the UK government’s decision to allow fully vaccinated athletes to represent their countries in upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifying matches and to return from a red-list country to customized quarantine conditions,” the sport’s governing body said in a statement.

“We worked together with the UK government, the Football Association, and the Premier League to develop a sensible solution that is in the best interests of all parties, and we feel this is a far more acceptable alternative than the position that players experienced in September.”

Clubs have criticized the bespoke solution for the mental impact it might have on players, who could be apart from their families for up to three weeks.

“The players go with their national teams for 10-12 days. Then they’ll be quarantined for another ten days away from their family. That’s 22 days, then there’s another international break two weeks later,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remarked on Friday.

“It’s not acceptable that we simply delegate responsibility to the players. If you’re ready to do it, go ahead; if you’re not, stay here.”

Players who have not been completely vaccinated may also be unable to travel.

“We recognize that this decision does not benefit all players, and we remain committed to improving the situation for future windows and participating in discussions to explain more about the many measures we are putting in place to reduce the risks of COVID transmission into the community as a result of player travel,” FIFA said.