Fierce Rivals Battle For Welterweight Glory In The PFL 2021 Championship Preview

On October 27th, 2018 winner Magomed Magomedkerimov of Russia will face 2019 victor Ray Cooper III of Hawaii in a rematch for the PFL welterweight championship at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Cooper and Magomedkerimov are no strangers to one another, having previously fought for the welterweight title in the 2018 season.

Magomedkerimov won the inaugural PFL welterweight championship by submitting Cooper in the second round.

Cooper would redeem himself the next season by going all the way and winning the championship.

Meanwhile, due to sickness, Magomedkerimov was unable to compete in a rematch with Cooper in the finals.

Both men went out on a goal to recapture gold in the 2021 season, hoping to become two-time champions.

Cooper (23-7-1) started the season with a first-round submission victory over Jason Ponet, then went on to defeat former world title contender Nikolay Aleksakhin by unanimous decision.

Cooper was able to return to the postseason as the third seed thanks to those victories.

Cooper advanced to the finals for the third time in a row after defeating top former world champion Rory MacDonald in the semifinals.

Magomedkerimov (29-5) began the 2021 season with a first-round submission victory over Chris Curtis.

The lone elimination round victory was enough to ensure a spot in the semifinals, pitting him against Sadibou Sy in a game that might go any way.

Magomedkerimov crushed Sy by unanimous decision in the semis to advance to the finals and set up a rematch with Cooper.

Cooper and Magomedkerimov will undoubtedly deliver the pyrotechnics as they compete for the PFL welterweight championship and a million-dollar prize. They have a lot of history between them and even more on the line.