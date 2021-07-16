Feyenoord will build a beautiful £375 million stadium to match Everton’s aspirations.

Everton will begin construction at Bramley-Moore Dock later this month, but they are far from the only prominent European football club looking to relocate to a new riverfront stadium.

Feyenoord’s home pitch De Kuip (Dutch for “The Tub”) will always hold a particular place in Evertonians’ hearts as the site of the Blues’ only European trophy victory to date, a 3-1 victory against Rapid Vienna in the 1985 Cup-Winners’ Cup final.

Feyenoord, on the other hand, is planning to move to a spectacular new structure on the banks of the Maas (Meuse in English), a similar distance as Everton did when they moved from Anfield to Goodison Park in 1892.

The parallels between what Everton is doing and what they are doing are obvious. Everton is building a new waterside stadium that combines modern glass elements with materials sympathetic to the maritime surroundings, plans that will bring urban regeneration, and a commitment to the legacy of the existing ground’s site.

Max Scherer, Business Manager at OMA (Office of Metropolitan Architecture), compared the vision to Everton’s transfer from Walton to Vauxhall rather than past controversial sites such as Kirkby satellite town.

“Feyenoord had multiple attempts for a new stadium five or six years ago,” he told the ECHO.

“It’s not uncommon for it to take numerous tries before it finally works.

“In essence, a plan to restore the old stadium failed because it would not provide Feyenoord with the funds needed to expand financially as a club and feed their sporting objectives.

“At that time, one of my OMA colleagues, David Gianotten, got in touch with Feyenoord, and we had a conversation for almost a year about what was conceivable.

“At this time, we hadn’t done a sketch, but there was a shared idea that the stadium shouldn’t be separated from the rest of the city, serving only as a stimulus for larger urban growth.

“Feyenoord is a true working-class football club with a support of over 2.5 million people in the Netherlands.

“However, in a similar vein to Everton, they do not have as much success as some of their major rivals, in this instance Ajax.

