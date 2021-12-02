Few games remain, and there is no clear frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy.

The regular season of college football comes to a close this weekend with conference championships. Voting for the Heisman Trophy for the finest player in college football is open through Monday.

There is no clear favorite for college football’s most prestigious individual award heading into the weekend, as there has been in previous years. The championship matches this weekend aren’t helping the voters either.

On Monday, the Heisman Trust distributed digital-only ballots to voters. Only a week remains for the select voters to choose their top three choices (in order from 1 to 3). Not only is the top candidate in jeopardy, but so are the others. The Heisman Trust announced that the top four finalists will be invited to the award ceremony in New York City.

Bryce Young of Alabama is now the favorite among FanDuel.com’s oddsmakers. Young might clinch the honor with a strong performance against Georgia in the SEC championship game on Saturday. Georgia is not only favored to win, but it also possesses the greatest defense in the country. Alabama will almost certainly need a win on Saturday to qualify for the college football playoffs.

Young has a chance to become Alabama’s first Heisman Trophy winner. Though his numbers weren’t as impressive as they may have been last weekend, he did what it necessary to win. Young led the Crimson Tide attack on a late, 97-yard touchdown drive to tie the Iron Bowl against Auburn, just one week after establishing an Alabama school record for passing yards in a game (a win over Arkansas). The game was eventually won in four overtimes by Alabama. Young did it without his top receiver (who was ejected for a personal foul) and his top running back (who was also dismissed for a personal foul) (injury).

Second among the favorites is Ohio State quarterback E.J. Stroud, who is off this weekend after his Buckeyes were defeated by Michigan by 15 points last Saturday. Part of the reason is Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson’s performance, which catapulted him into the top four Heisman contenders.

Matt Corral, the quarterback for Ole Miss, and Kenneth Walker III, the running back for Michigan State, will not play this weekend. Then there’s Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder, who may use a good AAC title win over Houston to propel his team into the top four in both Heisman voting and playoff standings.

Two of the top eight Heisman contenders are defensive lineman. This is a condensed version of the information.