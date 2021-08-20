Few dare to speak up in Indian Kashmir these days.

Locals claim arbitrary arrests and intimidation by security officers wielding batons and grabbing phones have left them too afraid to express criticism two years after New Delhi imposed direct rule on the province.

“Rafiq” was one of thousands placed in “preventative detention” a week before the region’s limited autonomy was removed, as a large troop deployment fanned out to help preempt a local response.

He believes he was jailed because he “protested against injustices” in the past.

The 26-year-old, who is too afraid to share his true name because he is afraid of being identified, says he is a “broken man” after spending a horrific year in prison.

According to AFP, he and 30 other Kashmiris were dragged into a military plane and taken to a detention hundreds of miles away from their homes, where they were “abused and terrorized.”

“In my cell for six months, a bright light was kept on all night… “It was difficult to believe I’d make it out alive,” he added.

At the very least, he was finally set free. Activists claim that dozens more Kashmiris are imprisoned in India’s infamously harsh prisons.

Mother-of-five Gulzar Ahmed Bhat, who used to be a member of a separatist group but left in 2016, hasn’t seen Tasleema in two years.

When police and military raided Bhat’s residence, he was already out. As a result, they detained his 23-year-old nephew until his uncle surrendered.

With a little toddler on her lap, Tasleema stated, “I virtually beg for work to feed my children.”

Over half a million Indian soldiers have been stationed on India’s side of the partitioned Kashmir for decades.

Its forces are fighting insurgents who want independence or a merger with Pakistan, which controls the region’s western half.

In August 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government abolished a clause of the constitution that guaranteed the territory’s limited autonomy, citing a desire to achieve peace.

Kasmhiris are presently administered by a lieutenant governor nominated by New Delhi, rather than a locally elected government.

New laws have been enacted, while others have been repealed, as part of a legislative blitz. Kashmiri police officers and senior bureaucrats are presently in short supply.

Land ownership regulations changes have prompted accusations of “settler colonialism” aimed at accomplishing an irreversible demographic shift in the Muslim-majority region.

For this report, neither the Home Ministry in New Delhi nor the government’s spokesperson in Kashmir responded to AFP’s requests for comment.

Many of the 5,000 were there. Brief News from Washington Newsday.