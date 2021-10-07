Ferrari’s CEO provides an update on Michael Schumacher’s current health situation.

Piero Ferrari, Ferrari’s vice-chairman, has issued an update on F1 great Michael Schumacher’s current health.

After suffering a near-fatal brain injury while skiing in the French resort of Meribel in December 2013, Michael’s recovery has taken eight years. The F1 great has been afforded the utmost seclusion in his Switzerland house, thanks to his wife Corinna.

Only a few updates on Michael’s health have been released over the years. The most recent information came from Jean Todt, a former Ferrari CEO and close friend, who expressed hope that the 52-year-old former world champion would recover one day. Otherwise, Michael’s health has been kept a secret from the rest of the world.

Ferrari responded to the words some people use when talking about Michael during an awards ceremony in Rome, saying the legendary racer is still alive.

“I’m sorry we’re talking about him like he’s dead today. He’s not dead; he’s alive and well, but unable to converse “Wide World of Sports cited Ferrari as saying during the awards ceremony in the Italian capital.

Ferrari went on to say about his friendship with Michael, “I had the pleasure of hosting Schumacher at my home, and we shared a bottle of red wine. He relished the intimacy and serenity that these moments provided.” Last month, Netflix published the documentary SCHUMACHER, which follows the German superstar as he established himself as one of the best Formula One drivers in the world.

Corinna broke down in tears in the video as she revealed her husband’s ominous final comments before his awful accident.

“‘The snow isn’t ideal,’ he said to me shortly before it happened in Meribel. We could go to Dubai and skydive there,’ says the narrator “she stated She went on to say, “I’ve never held God responsible for what happened. It was just awful luck, the worst kind of bad luck a person can have. When you wonder, “Why is this happening to Michael or us?” it’s always a dreadful feeling. But, if that’s the case, why does it happen to others? Of course, I miss Michael on a daily basis. However, I’m not the only one that misses him. The children, his family, his father, and everyone else in his environment. Everyone, after all, misses Michael.”