Ferran Torres, who has joined Barcelona, will not be replaced by Manchester City. This is why.

Manchester City are said to have chosen not to replace Ferran Torres during the January transfer window.

Torres has returned to La Liga after signing a five-year contract with Barcelona worth $62 million after two seasons with Manchester City. Instead of trying to replace Torres during the winter transfer window, the Eithad club will try to acquire a striker in the summer of 2022, according to ESPN.

Torres, who joined Man City from Valencia in La Liga in the summer of 2020, scored 16 goals in 43 competitive matches for the Etihad outfit.

Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund and Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur remain City’s primary targets heading into the summer transfer window.

It would be a difficult assignment for Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City to sign Haaland, who is being pursued by a number of prominent European clubs, including Premier League rivals Manchester United. According to the German news agency BILD, Dortmund is prepared to offer Haaland a lucrative new deal in an attempt to persuade him to stay for another season.

Meanwhile, German journalist Christian Falk claims that Dortmund has requested Haaland to make a choice on his future by the “end of February.” Falk has a track record in the European transfer market.

Manchester City is on a 10-game winning streak in the Premier League, following their 1-0 victory over Brentford. The solitary goal of the game was scored by Phil Foden, who was lauded by the Spanish manager.

“Phil has always been exceptional since he first joined us to train and play.

He’s a versatile player who can play in a variety of positions and at a high level. We had no doubts about him because he is always a fantastic player. He doesn’t have to prove himself to me. He has to get back into football like he did when he was a kid “Man City’s official website cited Guardiola as saying following his team’s triumph on Wednesday.

Following Liverpool’s 1-0 loss to Leicester City and Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Brighton, Man City have increased their lead in the title battle this season. Guardiola’s team has 50 points from 20 games, eight more than Chelsea, who are in second place. Liverpool leads the table with 41 points, although they have a game in hand.