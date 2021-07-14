Fernando Tatis Jr.’s Contract Details: Salary And Benefits

The San Diego Padres recently signed Fernando Tatis Jr. to a hefty 14-year, $340 million contract. However, the 22-year-old prospect will not collect the full sum of the lucrative deal since he must repay the Big League Advance’s initial investment.

According to the Associated Press, the historic deal is the third-highest-paying contract in the sport’s history. Tatis Jr. will earn a number of benefits in addition to his salary, including a full no-trade clause that will last until 2028. According to Bleacher Report, the baseball player reportedly received a whopping $10 million signing bonus and will be provided hotel suite accommodations on all road trips.

According to Spotrac, Tatis Jr.’s contract with the Padres will pay him $1 million in 2021, $5 million in 2022, $7 million in 2023, $11 million in 2024, $20 million in each of the 2025-2026 seasons, $25 million in each of the 2027-2028 seasons, and $36 million in each of the remaining 2029-2034 seasons.

Despite the large sum of money, a portion of Tatis Jr.’s earnings will be used to repay Big League Advance, a corporation created by former minor league pitcher Michael Schwimer in 2016. According to the Associated Press, the organization invests in athletic potential with low salary, similar to how a stock trader would put money in a startup company with a promising future.

Since his professional debut in 2019, the young athlete has played shortstop for the Padres. Despite a late back injury, Tatis Jr. had an outstanding first season, finishing third in the league’s Rookie of the Year voting, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Tatis Jr. had an outstanding rookie season, hitting 61 runs, 22 home runs, and 106 hits in 84 games.

Only two other MLB contracts were bigger than Tatis Jr.’s with the Padres. Mookie Betts’ 12-year, $365 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2019 is the second-highest agreement. Meanwhile, Mike Trout’s 12-year, $426.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels, inked in 2019, is the highest-paying contract in baseball history.