Fernando Santos is pleased with Portugal’s victory over Hungary, despite the fact that it came late.

Despite being late to the party, Portugal coach Fernando Santos was pleased with his team’s 3-0 triumph over Hungary in their Group F opening.

The hosts’ defensive resilience kept the reigning champions at bay in front of a 61,000-strong crowd at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, and it was only a deflected Raphael Guerreiro shot that broke the deadlock.

Cristiano Ronaldo then broke Michel Platini’s record of nine European Championship goals, all of which he scored in the 1984 edition, by scoring his 10th and 11th goals at the championships, both from the penalty spot.

“Getting goals is difficult; it is not an easy task,” Santos added.

“I think we performed well, and we deserved to win. We played well in the first half and were in complete control of the game, but we were a little nervous in the second half.

“Everyone on the pitch wanted to win, and when that happens, it can be a little nerve-wracking, so we let them strike on the counter.

“The first goal opened the gate because Hungary had to open up after that, and that’s how our creative players got into the game.

“We won 3-0, so I think it was good enough.”

The scoreline, according to Hungary coach Marco Rossi, favored Portugal.

“I’m quite sorry that we conceded three goals in the span of ten minutes,” he remarked.

“You can give up a goal, and it was just a double deflection that was unlucky, but you must be ready to bounce back.

“We fell apart at the seams, and it was all my fault because I made some adjustments that clearly didn’t work, and I take full responsibility for everything.

“I’m unhappy with the result, not the performance, since I believed we played well until the 84th minute.

“A three-goal difference between Portugal and ourselves is possible, but not based on what we observed today.”