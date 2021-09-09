Fernandez and Raducanu of the Teen Titans are on the verge of reaching the US Open final.

Leylah Fernandez and Emma Raducanu, both teenagers, are one victory away from reaching their maiden Grand Slam final at the US Open, demonstrating the next generation’s brilliance.

Raducanu, a British 18-year-old who beat Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber before turning 19 on Monday, and Fernandez, a Canadian who beat Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber before turning 19 on Monday, are the stars of Thursday’s women’s semi-finals at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Fernandez, a 73rd-ranked left-hander, will face Belarus’s second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka, who has matched her greatest Slam run from July at Wimbledon, while Raducanu, ranked 150th, will face Maria Sakkari of Greece, who has matched her best Slam run from June’s French Open.

“I believe we all have a chance to win the semifinals and eventually the championship,” Sakkari added. “We’re all here for a cause. We’re all having a good time.”

In Saturday’s final, one of the four will win her first Grand Slam trophy, in what should be a thrilling prodigy struggle.

Raducanu remarked, “I’ve known Leylah since we were juniors, in Under-12s.” “We competed in the Orange Bowl and other competitions. I actually played her in Junior Wimbledon.

“The fact that we’re both in the semifinals of the US Open after playing each other since the beginning is incredible to see how far we’ve gone. She’s a fantastic person.”

Serena Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion who turns 40 this month, earned her first major championship at the 1999 US Open when she was 17 years old, three years before Raducanu or Fernandez were born.

Raducanu could become the first qualifier to reach a Grand Slam final, since he is only the fourth qualifier to reach the semis at any Slam.

“We’re all just so motivated to make a difference in the tennis world,” Fernandez added. “I’m just thrilled we’re doing such a good job and achieving our goals.

“We want to make a statement. This competition just goes to show how effectively we adjust to new situations.”

Belinda Bencic, who was eliminated in a quarter-final by Raducanu, expects that the rising talents will be given a supportive environment in which to develop.

“It’s fantastic for tennis.” “They’re certainly fantastic stories,” she stated. “I just hope that everyone would protect them and wish them the best, and that no one will try to create too much pressure and hype around them so that it becomes too much… so that they can develop in peace for a little while.”

Sabalenka, 23, is looking forward to taking on Fernandez, a fan favorite.