Ferguson’s Frustration Boils Over After Celtic Draw

Lewis Ferguson could not hold back his frustration after Bologna’s 2-2 draw with Celtic, with the Scotland international visibly upset both on the pitch and in the dressing room following the final whistle. The fiery midfielder, who captained Bologna, took out his anger on his teammates, particularly Thijs Dallinga, during a tense post-match exchange.

Ferguson Speaks Out After Sloppy Goals

The encounter, which saw Celtic down to 10 men after Reo Hatate’s first-half red card, marked a critical moment for both teams in the Europa League. Despite a strong second-half fightback from Bologna, including goals from Thijs Dallinga and Jonathan Rowe, they had to settle for a draw that further diminished their hopes of securing a top-eight finish in the competition.

Ferguson, visibly upset with his side’s defensive lapses, highlighted the two goals conceded as preventable errors. “We gave away some sloppy goals and shot ourselves in the foot,” he told TNT Sports after the match. “I can accept the first one, it’s a mistake, but the second one, especially after they go down to 10 men, to concede from a corner is unacceptable for me,” Ferguson added, clearly frustrated with his team’s inability to capitalize on Celtic’s numerical disadvantage.

It was a particularly bitter pill for Ferguson, who has now faced Celtic 16 times without ever securing a win. Having previously represented Hamilton Accies and Aberdeen, Ferguson admitted the statistic weighed on his mind going into the match, but it was the final result that truly seemed to push him over the edge.

After being substituted with Bologna chasing a potential winner, Ferguson was seen walking off the field, engaged in a heated discussion with Dallinga. The pair exchanged words, with Ferguson gesturing passionately while Dallinga attempted to calm him down. The tense moment on the pitch highlighted the deep frustration felt by Ferguson, who was desperate for a victory against his old rivals.

As the match ended, Bologna’s hopes of advancing in the Europa League were left hanging by a thread, while Celtic moved closer to securing a spot in the knockout stages, despite being reduced to 10 men. With only a handful of matches left in the group stage, every point matters, and Ferguson’s fiery reaction serves as a reminder of the high stakes and fierce competition in European football.