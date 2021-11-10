Ferdinand believes Solskjaer should leave Manchester United.

Rio Ferdinand has demanded that Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer give over the “baton” after a spate of poor results has put the club way behind the pack in the Premier League.

After a 5-0 home thrashing by Liverpool and a one-sided 2-0 loss to Manchester City on Saturday, the Norwegian manager is under a lot of pressure.

Many former United players have shown their support for Ferdinand, who led the club to a second-place finish in the league last season.

After the high-profile additions of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, and Raphael Varane, the ex-England defender stated fans were full of hope at the start of the season before results plummeted.

“I don’t think we can challenge for the league right now,” Ferdinand stated on his Vibe with Five podcast.

“Every week, I look at our team and wonder what we’re going to do tactically. Whatever the management’s philosophy or identity should be, I don’t see it in the Man United method of playing. I’m sitting here, perplexed, staring at the team.” United have made steady progress under Solskjaer’s leadership for over three years, but Ferdinand believes it is time for a change.

“I was always a little sceptical,” the 43-year-old admitted. “Would he be able to lead us to victory?” I wasn’t sure, and I wasn’t completely convinced, but I hoped he’d be able to pull it off.

“But, based on his performance with the group from the beginning of the season — and what I’ve seen this season — I believe it’s about time for the baton to be passed to someone else who can carry us on now.”

“And I think Ole would depart with his head held high now because I think it’s positive from when he came in to where he took us to the start of the season.”

United forward Marcus Rashford admitted that the team is going through a “tough patch,” but insisted that the club must retain its desire to break a four-year trophy drought this season.

Rashford spoke from Windsor Castle on Tuesday, following a ceremony for the royal honor he received for his initiative to aid impoverished youngsters.

On the field, the England international has scored three goals in six outings since returning to fitness following shoulder surgery.

"I'm aware that we're now in a.