Felix makes US Olympic history by becoming India’s first gold medalist in athletics.

On Saturday, Allyson Felix became the most decorated American track and field athlete in history as India won their first-ever athletics gold and Kevin Durant’s United States extended their men’s basketball dominance.

In other events, Brazil defeated Spain 2-1 to win the men’s football title, and world number one Nelly Korda gave the Americans the women’s golf trophy to go along with the men’s.

With only a few events left at the Games in Japan, including the men’s marathon, China leads with 38 golds, followed by the United States with 36 and Japan with 27.

Felix’s glittering Olympic career came to an end with a seventh gold medal as the Americans raced to victory in the 4x400m women’s relay, followed by a win in the men’s event.

With her 11th medal overall, including a bronze in the individual 400m on Friday, the 35-year-old has surpassed Carl Lewis as the country’s most decorated athlete.

“The first (gold) was a long, long time ago (in Athens, 2004), when everything was brand new,” she explained. ” And everything about this one is different, but in a nice way.

“I’m so glad I was able to run with these incredible women.”

Neeraj Chopra, 23, won the men’s javelin event, giving India, which has a population of 1.3 billion people, its first Olympic gold in athletics.

After Chopra launched his sixth and final throw, Bollywood music blared over the stadium speakers, signaling that he had won gold.

An Indian flag flapping over his shoulders, the farmer’s son ran the length of the infield.

Hundreds of people gathered outside Chopra’s home in Panipat, Haryana, to witness the final, and they erupted in jubilation as Chopra was proclaimed the winner.

He said, “It seems unbelievable.” “It’s the first time India has won a gold medal in athletics, so I’m ecstatic.”

Sifan Hassan, a Dutch distance runner, ran a spectacular 5,000m-10,000m double to repeat Ethiopian Tirunesh Dibaba’s feat from the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Hassan, who was born in Ethiopia, was aiming for an unprecedented treble in Tokyo but finished third in the 1500m final on Friday.

“I’m overjoyed, and I cried throughout the medal presentation. Hassan commented after her triumph in the 10,000m, “I genuinely realized that I am done, the Games are over.”

“I am truly grateful, and I don’t believe I could have done any better. ‘It.’ I thought at the medal ceremony. Brief News from Washington Newsday.