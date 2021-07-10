Federico Chiesa’s £77 million price tag, Youri Tielemans’ price tag, and Mikkel Damsgaard’s race

As Liverpool travels to Salzburg on Monday to begin preparations for the 2021/22 season, transfer rumors continue to swirl around Anfield.

Since the transfer market began, the Reds have been linked with a number of players from all over the world.

Ibrahima Konate, on the other hand, is the lone newcomer to the team so far. Who might we anticipate to join him before the end of the summer?

We take a look at the most recent rumors from across the world and assign a probability to them…

Federico Chiesa (Italian: Federico Chiesa)

According to rumors, Liverpool would have to pay at least €90 million to recruit Federico Chiesa from Juventus this summer.

The Reds are said to be ‘crazy’ over the Italian international.

The 23-year-old is a fantastic player who can play on either wing or in the middle of the field.

This summer, the attacker has been a standout for Italy at EURO 2020, scoring two goals.

Michael Edwards, on the other hand, has a history of bringing in lower-priced players, and Chiesa’s €90 million price tag could push him out of Liverpool’s plans.

Mikkel Damsgaard is a Danish actor.

Liverpool is said to be in the running for Damsgaard’s signature.

Despite Denmark’s exit from Euro 2020, Damsgaard is one of the most potential young talents in Serie A. The 21-year-old impressed for his country during their semi-final match against England.

Tottenham and Leeds have previously expressed interest in the winger, and a Merseyside derby might be on the cards now that both Liverpool and Everton have expressed interest, according to Calciomercato.

After last season’s poor output from his frontline, Jurgen Klopp may be looking for more depth in attack.

However, as interest in the Dane develops, Sampdoria is striving to stave off bidders.

Another Serie A club made the first bid for Damsgaard. AC Milan made a €20 million deal for Sampdoria plus Andrea Conti, but Sampdoria turned it down.

Tielemans, Youri

According to LeicestershireLive, £64 million should be enough to acquire Tielemans’ talents, but that number is nothing near enough to persuade Leicester to even consider a transfer.

Since the free transfer of Georginio Wijnaldum to Paris Saint-Germain last month, Liverpool has been linked with a deal for Tielemans.

For Leicester, Tielemans was impressive.