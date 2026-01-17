Federer Shines at Australian Open Ceremony as Festival Begins

The 2026 Australian Open has officially kicked off, and this year, it’s much more than just another Grand Slam. On January 16, the tournament’s first-ever formal opening ceremony at the iconic Rod Laver Arena marked the start of what is shaping up to be a spectacular three-week festival at Melbourne Park. The event, which blends top-tier tennis with a vibrant festival atmosphere, has already drawn record crowds, with over 217,000 spectators attending exhibitions and qualifying matches in the first six days.

Star-Powered Openings and a Record-Breaking Festival

The opening ceremony saw the legendary band Crowded House take the stage in front of 15,000 fans, their performance adding a musical spark to the evening. Tennis greats like Rod Laver, now 87, were on hand to witness the festivities. However, the highlight of the night was the appearance of six-time Australian Open champion, Roger Federer, who returned to Melbourne for the first time since 2021. Federer played in an exhibition doubles match alongside past champions Pat Rafter and Lleyton Hewitt, thrilling the crowd with a leaping overhead winner after an initial mishit.

Reflecting on the moment, Federer shared, “It’s super important to be grateful to earlier generations of stars. It really truly means so much to me when people like Rocket (Laver) show up.”

This year’s Australian Open is not just about the competition—it’s about celebrating the sport and its history. With the expanded festival format, the event has already captivated fans worldwide. The main draw for singles began on January 18 and will run until February 1, marking the first Grand Slam of the year. Melbourne is once again buzzing, living up to its reputation as the sporting capital of Australia. Last year, the tournament saw a record-breaking 1.2 million attendees, and this year is expected to build on that success.

High Stakes and Big Names

As the main event kicks off, there’s plenty of excitement surrounding the players. In the men’s draw, rising stars like Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are expected to battle it out for the top spot, with Sinner fresh off victories at the Australian Open and Wimbledon and Alcaraz coming off his triumphs at the French and US Opens. Novak Djokovic, aiming for an 11th Australian Open title, is also in the mix, despite withdrawing from the Adelaide International to focus on his Melbourne preparations.

On the women’s side, all eyes are on world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who is looking to bounce back after her loss in last year’s final. She’s already looking strong after a win at the Brisbane International. Other major contenders include Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, and Amanda Anisimova, each of whom has the potential to make a deep run.

Meanwhile, the qualifying rounds held from January 12 to 15 provided intense drama. Players outside the top 100 fought for one of the 16 coveted spots in both the men’s and women’s singles main draws. Australian hopes were high, with a strong contingent in both the men’s and women’s events, including Bernard Tomic, who made a surprising return to the spotlight after a six-year absence from the Grand Slam scene. Tomic, who won his first-round match against Hugo Dellien, reflected on his comeback, saying, “I know I’m still good enough to compete with these top guys. It’s just a matter of surface conditions.”

The official draw, announced on January 15, added intrigue to the event. Among the wildcards were Australians Jordan Thompson and Christopher O’Connell, as well as three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka. Notable Australians like Alex de Minaur, Thanasi Kokkinakis, and Alexei Popyrin are also already in the main event, ensuring strong local representation.

Fans can catch all the action through Channel 9, Stan Sport, and the official tournament website as the festival continues to unfold, with the finals set for January 31 (women’s) and February 1 (men’s).