Federer Returns to Melbourne, Lights Up Australian Open Stage

The Australian Open 2026 kicked off with a historic celebration, and no one captivated the crowd more than Roger Federer. The Swiss tennis icon, who had been away from the competitive circuit for over two years, made a long-awaited return to Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena. This time, it wasn’t about adding to his Grand Slam tally but about rekindling the magic that has made him one of the sport’s most beloved figures. From an unforgettable opening ceremony to a series of exhibition matches, Federer’s presence lit up the tennis festival, blending nostalgia with electric excitement.

Exhibition Match Sets the Tone

On January 17, 2026, the Australian Open marked its first-ever formal opening ceremony, transforming the event into a three-week celebration of tennis. The crowd of 217,999 spectators was treated to a thrilling lineup of exhibitions and qualifying matches before the main draw kicked off. At the heart of it all was an exhibition doubles match, featuring Federer, six-time Australian Open champion Andre Agassi, and Australian tennis stars Ash Barty and Pat Rafter. They took on Australian legends Lleyton Hewitt and Rafter, with the iconic Rod Laver—now 87—presiding over the coin toss.

The atmosphere was electric as Federer addressed the crowd, saying, “I have missed you and it’s great to be back. It’s just where we left off—so many memories.” His words were met with thunderous applause. The match itself was lighthearted, filled with laughter and flashes of brilliance, including a cheeky forehand lob from Federer that earned a loud cheer. The match saw back-and-forth momentum, with the Australians taking the first set 4-2, but Federer’s team rallied to claim the third set, 4-2, thanks in part to Barty’s impressive baseline play.

Among the spectators was Novak Djokovic, who watched with admiration. Federer, reflecting on the experience, remarked, “It was beautiful… I couldn’t be any happier.” His words, filled with reverence for his fellow legends, underscored the historical significance of the moment.

Federer’s return wasn’t just limited to the exhibition. The day before, he thrilled the crowd during a practice session with world number 13, Casper Ruud. The pair played a casual tie-breaker, with Federer’s trademark one-handed backhand leaving the crowd in awe. Ruud, who had previously met Federer on court at Roland Garros in 2019, described the encounter as “honoring to share the court with him.” The practice session allowed Federer to show glimpses of the mastery that made him a global icon.

At 44, Federer has been retired for 837 days, but his passion for the game remains evident. “I’m still active, doing loads of sports,” he shared in a press conference. “Tennis is part of that, but I haven’t trained much to return to singles just yet.” He had not competed in a singles match since his 2021 loss at Wimbledon after undergoing multiple knee surgeries.

Despite his retirement, Federer’s impact was felt deeply at the Australian Open, with the tournament now transitioning to a new generation of stars. The singles matches begin on January 18, with Carlos Alcaraz and two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner expected to dominate the action. Djokovic, the 10-time champion, will begin his quest for another title on January 19. As Federer reconnected with fans and celebrated the sport’s history, the focus shifted to the future of tennis. Nevertheless, for one magical weekend, it was Federer’s legacy that took center stage.

Federer’s return was a moment of reflection, not just for him but for the sport of tennis itself. His visit served as a reminder of the enduring power of sports icons, the connection between generations, and the lasting legacy of his career.