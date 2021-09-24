Fears over Evergrande have resurfaced, sending global stocks tumbling.

Stock markets fell on Friday, as traders booked gains after a tumultuous week in global equities, fueled by increased fears over Evergrande, a struggling Chinese property developer.

Evergrande’s failure to make an interest payment that was due on Thursday added to investors’ concerns about the potential consequences of the property company’s failure.

In a muted end to a topsy-turvy week that saw markets drop, then soar, indexes fell across much of Asia and Europe, while Wall Street concluded barely changed.

“This morning’s stall is unsurprising. The big indices have gone a great way in a short time and, as a result, would be perceived as needing to rest for a while,” according to Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

Cryptocurrencies also fell as a result of news from China, which declared all cryptocurrency transactions illegal.

Bitcoin, which had been losing value before the revelation, fell as much as 8.9% before recovering to $42,967, down nearly 4%.

The Federal Reserve’s decision to begin tapering its huge stimulus program on Wednesday was viewed by US traders as a vote of confidence in the world’s largest economy.

But, as Charles Schwab analysts pointed out, “the prolonged standoff among Congress on whether to lift the debt ceiling, the Delta variation, and supply chain difficulties continue to fester.”

Nike’s supply chain issues were underlined Thursday when the company lowered its sales outlook for the next three quarters.

Meanwhile, Brent oil prices soared to a three-year high, bolstered by restricted supply, notably in the US.

Market participants are keeping a tight eye on Evergrande because there is no indication that it has paid interest to offshore bondholders on a note due on Thursday.

While the company has a 30-day grace period before it is classified in default, investors are concerned due to the absence of information.

Fears that the company, one of China’s largest developers in the important property sector, would go bankrupt and take others down with it, jolting the local economy and maybe beyond, drove markets into a tailspin at the start of the week.

However, there is a feeling that there will not be another “Lehman Moment” like the one that occurred in 2008 when Wall Street behemoth Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy, causing global markets to crash.

Prior to Friday, stock markets had enjoyed a couple of solid days on what appeared to be diminishing fears about Evergrande.

However, the company’s stock price plummeted even further. Brief News from Washington Newsday.