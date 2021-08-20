Fears of Taliban retaliation are growing in Afghanistan.

According to a UN intelligence document, the Taliban are visiting house to house looking for opponents and their families, fueling suspicions that Afghanistan’s new authorities are breaking their promises of tolerance.

Following their victory against government forces and takeover of Kabul on Sunday, the hardline Islamist movement’s leaders have promised a complete amnesty as part of a well-crafted public relations campaign.

Women have also been guaranteed that their rights will be respected, and that the Taliban will be “much different” from the cruel regime that ruled from 1996 to 2001.

However, with hundreds of people still attempting to evacuate the capital on evacuation aircraft, the UN report verified many people’s fears.

According to a confidential dossier seen by AFP from the UN’s threat assessment consultants, the Taliban have been performing “targeted door-to-door visits” of people who collaborated with US and NATO soldiers.

Militants were also checking travelers on their route to Kabul airport, according to the Norwegian Center for Global Analyses study.

According to Christian Nellemann, the group’s executive director, “they are targeting the families of individuals who refuse to hand themselves up and prosecuting and punishing their families “according to Sharia law.”

“We anticipate that former NATO/US personnel and their supporters, as well as their family members, will be subjected to torture and executions.”

The Taliban has previously disputed such charges, and has stated that militants are not allowed to enter private homes on multiple occasions.

They also claim that women and journalists have nothing to fear under their new reign, despite the fact that numerous journalists have reported being battered with clubs or whips while trying to document some of the recent chaos in Kabul.

Women were barred from public life and girls were barred from attending school during their first term in office.

For adultery, people were stoned to death, and music and television were outlawed.

Following the September 11 attacks, the US invaded Afghanistan and deposed the Taliban in 2001 for providing Al-Qaeda with a safe haven.

The Taliban’s new image of tolerance was challenged this week by a video broadcast online by a high-profile female journalist for a government-run television station.

“Our lives are in jeopardy,” Shabnam Dawran, a state-owned broadcaster’s anchor, stated after being prevented from the office.

“Male employees with office cards were allowed to enter the office, but I was told I couldn’t continue my duties since the system had been changed,” says the employee. Brief News from Washington Newsday.