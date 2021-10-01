Fearful villagers have a front-row seat as the Canaries Volcano erupts in flames.

On Friday, residents of the Canary Island community of Tazacorte got a front-row seat to a dramatic eruption of La Palma’s Cumbre Vieja volcano, but they were surprised and unwilling viewers.

“There’s nothing beautiful about it,” complained Jose Carlos Bautista Martin, a 70-year-old pensioner who watched the volcano blast waves of hot lava into the air with fellow residents.

“All it leaves behind is black, dark lava and an intense blaze that looks as if it will go on forever, roaring as if it were the devil himself,” he says of the aeroplane-like cacophony accompanying an eruption that has wreaked destruction and displaced many.

Tazacorte port provides an excellent vantage position for viewing the mouth of the volcano that dominates the island, as well as the ash and lava heaps that cascade down to the sea hundreds of meters below its peak.

Since the eruption began on September 19, when the volvano sent tongues of molten lava spilling out of its main cone, geologists have calculated that the debris has covered an area larger than 25 football pitches, raising concerns about poor air quality in neighboring residential areas.

Despite the destruction of countless homes and businesses, residents are banding together to demonstrate solidarity in this time of hardship.

Fisherman Jesus Guillermo Hernandez Rodriguez, 49, defiantly sprays away sticky ebony volcanic sand that has covered his craft down in the harbour.

“Maintaining the boats is a daily job,” Rodriguez moans, his white beard rubbed in exasperation with weatherbeaten hands.

Even if he still tries to capture the bare minimum, the majority of what he catches “is not edible due to the sand,” the dark goo that sticks to anything he does catch.

Hernandez usually catches a fish worth roughly 3,000 euros a month, which he splits with a coworker, but the last two weeks have been a complete waste of time, and he expects more of the same in the near future as he frets about the expense.

He notes that he works in “one of the top fishing zones on the island’s west coast.”

However, it is currently engulfed in molten rock.

The area was already struggling from the impacts of the coronavirus, and Tazacorte was barely scraping by when the eruption struck, the first on La Palma since 1971.

Everyone in the village knows someone who has lost property as a result of the fire. Brief News from Washington Newsday.