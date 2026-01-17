Fear and Gibson Aim for Historic Gold at European Championships

British Ice Dancers Lead the Charge as They Close in on First Gold in Over 30 Years

The atmosphere at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena has been electric, with the British ice dancing team of Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson on the brink of history. With a dazzling performance to the tunes of the Spice Girls, they secured a season-best 85.47 points in the rhythm dance, catapulting them into second place ahead of the free dance. Now just one routine away, the pair is within reach of their first European Championship gold medal—a feat Great Britain has not achieved in the event for 32 years.

As Fear took to the rink in a sparkling Union Jack dress, reflecting their ‘Disco Brits’ persona, the pair’s intricate choreography impressed the judges and the raucous home crowd. “Even when I was warming up backstage, I could hear the crowd. I knew it was going to be fun,” Fear said after their performance. The duo’s flawless execution, highlighted by a rotational lift and sequential twizzles, sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Though this isn’t Fear and Gibson’s first time on the podium, their latest success represents a significant milestone. At 26 and 31 years old, the pair has consistently placed at the top of European competitions, earning a bronze at last year’s championships in Tallinn. Their achievements reached a new level in 2025 when they became the first British ice dancers in over four decades to win a World Championship medal, also securing their eighth British title in the process.

With the Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina just a month away, the pressure on Fear and Gibson has never been higher. Ice dance legend Christopher Dean, observing their form, noted, “It’s on a knife-edge. Any small mistake could make all the difference.” Jayne Torvill, another iconic figure, expressed confidence in their consistency, adding, “They’ve got nothing to lose here and can really push for it.”

The British duo is currently trailing only France’s Laurence Fournier Beaudry and 2022 Olympic champion Guillaume Cizeron, who lead with an impressive 86.93 points. The French pair, who joined forces just last year, wowed audiences with a performance set to Madonna’s “Vogue.” The stage is set for a showdown between British energy and French elegance in the free dance.

Next Generation of British Skaters Shine

Alongside Fear and Gibson’s pursuit of gold, another promising British duo is making waves. Phebe Bekker and James Hernandez, both under 25, performed a lively routine to George Michael’s “Freedom,” earning a season-best 71.64 points. Their infectious energy and the enthusiastic support from the home crowd demonstrated the depth of talent in British ice dancing.

Britain’s ice dancing renaissance isn’t going unnoticed by its legends. Torvill and Dean, who were recently awarded damehood and knighthood, see a bright future for the sport in the UK. Dean, who has seen countless teams rise and fall, believes the next generation is poised for continued success, calling them “definitely future medallists at European and World Championships.”

Off the ice, Fear and Gibson are advocating for change. Gibson has been a vocal proponent of greater inclusivity within the sport, particularly calling for the inclusion of same-sex partnerships in international competitions. British Ice Skating has already implemented reforms allowing same-sex teams in national events starting next season, and the movement is gaining momentum globally. However, international regulations still require pairs to consist of one man and one woman, a rule that champions like Kaitlyn Weaver and Gabriella Papadakis are working to reform.

The women’s competition also concluded with Estonia’s Niina Petrokina defending her European title, while Belgium’s Loena Hendrickx and Italy’s Lara Naki Gutmann claimed silver and bronze, respectively. For Britain, Kristen Spours finished a respectable 23rd, continuing her growth on the international stage.

As the championships draw to a close, all eyes are on Fear and Gibson. Can they finally capture that elusive gold and set the tone for the 2026 Winter Olympics? With a fierce competition ahead, the excitement in Sheffield is palpable, and British ice skating is ready for its next golden chapter.