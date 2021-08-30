Fear and acceptance coexist in Tunisia’s cradle of revolution.

President Kais Saied’s power grab is seen as a necessary evil by many in Sidi Bouzid, the birthplace of Tunisia’s 2011 revolution that ushered in the Arab Spring.

However, there are concerns that the expulsion of parliament, the firing of the prime minister, and Saied’s acquisition of broad powers last month may push Tunisia closer to another dictatorship.

On December 17, 2010, Mohamed Bouazizi, a fruit and vegetable vendor enraged by police harassment, set himself himself in this big town in central Tunisia.

His suicide ignited an enormous revolt that resulted in the overthrow of long-time tyrant Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, killing over 300 people.

However, rage and disillusionment over the North African country’s rulers’ failure to improve living standards have replaced aspirations for a better future more than a decade later.

At recent demonstrations, the slogans of “Dignity!” and “Work!” that filled the air during the revolution have resurfaced.

Ahmed Ouni is 36 years old, unemployed, and dissatisfied with his situation.

“These 11 years have been harsher than Ben Ali’s 23 years! Parliament and the government have suffocated us in poverty, therefore farewell!” he exclaimed.

“Saied has the support of the Tunisian people to lead the country and do what needs to be done. Ouni told AFP, “We have faith in him.”

Although the infrastructure in Sidi Bouzid has improved and more businesses have developed, some residents still feel marginalized and look to Saied for help.

“Go for it,” Ouni said. “The people are on your side.”

In 2019, Saied, a retired professor and constitutional law expert, was elected president.

After suspending parliament for 30 days, the president invoked the constitution and given himself complete powers on July 25.

He announced on August 23 that these measures would be maintained forever.

“This is a necessary surgery to stop the bleeding,” said Abdelhalim Hamdi, a 47-year-old construction worker with a history degree who has also organized Sidi Bouzid rallies.

“Politicians in authority have stolen our hopes and ambitions,” he stated, adding that the constitution should be repealed since it was “drafted to serve limited interests.”

Many people believe that suspending or repealing the constitution, which was widely praised when it was adopted in 2014, is unavoidable.

“It’s a necessary evil to save the country,” Sami Abdeli, 38, said, “even if it would almost certainly lead to an authoritarian regime.”

He was speaking near the sculpture of Mohamed Bouazizi's vegetable cart in central Sidi Bouzid.