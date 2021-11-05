Farhad Moshiri, Marcel Brands, and the latest Everton blame game have all been named as severe difficulties.

Matchdays have been difficult enough for Evertonians in recent weeks, but it appears that another form of torture is taking place in the spaces between the meetings – ‘The blame game.’

We witnessed it among the players during Everton’s dreadful first-half performance at Molineux on Monday night, when they were on their way to a third straight defeat.

While Michael Keane and Allan exchanged words, fingers were wagged and arms were raised in exasperation. Captain Seamus Coleman booted the ball into the advertising hoardings in a fit of rage.

However, following the Blues’ poor performance on the field once again, long-suffering fans are now debating who is to blame for the team’s woes.

Some argue that it is the players themselves who are to blame.

With a well-balanced group that includes a number of internationals, they should be able to hold their own against any Premier League opponent.

Granted, there are some players in the respective West Ham United, Watford, and Wolves sides who you would pick over them – it was painfully ironic that Everton essentially replaced Hornets’ hat-trick hero Josh King for Salomon Rondon this summer – but surely you would back the Blues squad as a whole in terms of overall talent?

Wouldn’t you? Have the Goodison Park bosses been deceived about the efficiency of some of these players? Their pedigrees may look good on paper, but there are other factors to consider, such as mindset, that numerical statistics cannot measure.

Former Everton defender Michael Ball wrote in his Washington Newsday column this week about the lack of ambition, leadership, and willingness in the group, questioning whether his current successors at the club were up to the task.

Should people who hired them be held responsible if there are flaws?

Six different Blues managers had signed the starting lineup on Monday.

Ronald Koeman, Carlo Ancelotti, and Rafa Benitez each bought two Marco Silva players, while David Moyes and Roberto Martinez each bought one.

