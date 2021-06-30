Farhad Moshiri discusses the Rafa Benitez negotiations, other options, and his own ‘commitment’ to Everton.

Farhad Moshiri has given a detailed explanation of why he chose Rafa Benitez as the club’s new manager.

The majority owner outlined why the 61-year-old is the best man to succeed Carlo Ancelotti in a Q&A with the Blues’ website, and told supporters that he remains “fully committed” to bringing success to Goodison Park.

We performed a thorough search for a new manager over the last few weeks, and after interacting with several outstanding candidates, he stood out as the strongest choice.

We wanted a manager with high-level management expertise, a proven track record of success, the ability to work within our framework, and a strong belief in our future vision.

Rafa checks all of those criteria, and his enthusiasm, ambition, and vision struck us during the interview process.

I’m sure he had other offers, but he was focused on showing to us that he has the qualifications and attributes for the job here. That commitment and passion for this task – and for success in it – shined through.

We want to compete in European competitions and win silverware both at home and abroad, so having a manager who has been there and knows what it takes to get to that level of success was critical.

Rafa has led teams with high expectations and won some of the game’s most prestigious awards. He has a track record of success. We are certain that his winning mindset will help Everton achieve victory.

He has one of the most remarkable football resumes in the world. He understands how to put together winning football teams. Consider what he accomplished at Valencia.

Against all odds, he guided Valencia to its first La Liga trophy in 31 years, and then added another La Liga title and a UEFA Cup for good measure, at a time when Real Madrid and Barcelona were actively investing in worldwide superstars.

He has proven to a lot of clubs that he can assist them in taking the next step – and all the way to the top.

