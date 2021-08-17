Farhad Moshiri can assist Everton complete late-season transfers, but Marcel Brands’ box must be checked.

We’ve already played three away games in a row, including a Carabao Cup match against Huddersfield Town, so it’ll be fascinating to watch how Rafa prepares.

I believe he will take things one game at a time. I don’t believe Everton’s manager has a distinct style. I believe he will pick and choose his formation according on the opposition.

On Saturday, it’s Leeds, and we know what they’re all about. They’ve just suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Manchester United, so they’ll be hoping for a great response in front of their home fans.

We don’t want to give them time to settle down and create a rhythm.

At Elland Road, the crowd will be roaring for Leeds, so we want to shut them down, force errors, and make blunders, just like we did in the second half against Southampton.

If we can do that against Leeds, their fans will be quieted and we will have a chance to win three points.

Rafa will prepare his team to win the game; it won’t simply be an away game where you try to sneak a draw or win with a set-piece; I believe Rafa will prepare his team to win all of the games we play, and I believe he will tweak his formations and style to win football games.

Rafa should be more malleable and fluid than previous Everton managers, in my opinion.

I don’t believe there was someone who everyone desired among the candidates who were available in the summer. The board has made their decision, and Rafa will hopefully lead us to victory. We’re off to a great start.

He has a lot of experience, has managed in numerous nations, and is a game student. He knows everything there is to know about football and how to win games.

That is why he was recruited into the football club, and it is exactly what he will want to achieve. He needs to win football games to gain the support of the crowd. Rafa has all the know-how, and fingers crossed that the players will take it on board and put it to the test. “The summary has come to an end.”