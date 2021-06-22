‘Fantastic’ Warren Gatland has supported Owen Farrell to have a successful Lions tour.

Warren Gatland says that a squad vote chose England captain Owen Farrell as the talisman of the tourists’ leadership group, and he has been fast-tracked onto the British and Irish Lions bench against Japan.

The Lions have chosen a starting XV devoid of England players for the first time since 1950, with four Scots – Duhan van der Merwe, Rory Sutherland, Zander Fagerson, and Hamish Watson – named for Saturday’s Edinburgh match.

While none of Eddie Jones’ players have been selected for the starting lineup, four replacements have been named, including Farrell, who only six days ago helped relegated Saracens secure their return to the Gallagher Premiership.

Farrell will cover for Dan Biggar at fly-half and will leave for South Africa on Sunday knowing he has the support of his teammates.

“I chatted with Owen, and we talked about how it wasn’t the best Six Nations, but we chose him because of the leadership and experience he can provide to the group,” Gatland explained.

“He’s a tremendous competitor, and his accomplishments and achievements speak for themselves.

“We had an administration day where I asked the players to choose a leadership group, which they did.

“I thought it was remarkable that he received the most votes of anyone in the leadership group, which speaks something about the respect he commands from all of the players in the group, not just the England players.

“Knowing him as a competitor, I expect him to make the most of his possibilities and have a fantastic tour.”

Gatland’s first team announcement of the 2021 tour was centered on giving the Lions’ largest Scottish contingent since 1989 run-outs in front of a smaller 16,500 audience at Murrayfield.

Ali Price is on the bench as a supporter for starting scrum-half Conor Murray, in addition to the quartet making their debut for the elite of British and Irish rugby. The 23 are missing just Finn Russell, Chris Harris, and Stuart Hogg.

