Fans who chant anti-gay chants will be ejected from Liga MX in Mexico.

The Mexican league president declared this week that fans anyone chanting homophobic obscenities during Liga MX matches will be ejected from the stadium.

For nearly two decades, a Spanish term loosely translating to “gay prostitute” has been an uncomfortable aspect of El Tri and Liga MX games.

The chant, which is usually directed at the opposing goalie as he takes a goal kick, has grown in popularity since it gained worldwide attention during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Liga MX president Mikel Arriola said in a statement on Wednesday that the league would take a zero-tolerance stance against homophobic comments.

“We’re going to take the measure of removing chanters from the stadium, which sends a message of zero tolerance to anyone who use such horrible expressions,” he said.

Over the last six years, the Mexican soccer federation (FMF) has been fined 15 times for anti-gay chanting, and it has attempted to curb the cry through media campaigns and PSA videos broadcast on stadium large screens before and during matches.

Efforts to persuade fans not to chant the slur, on the other hand, have often fallen on deaf ears.

In 2019, FIFA, the world’s governing body of soccer, amended its Disciplinary Code, adding a three-step system to impose harsher punishments on repeat offenders.

Referees now have a wide range of powers.

The first step is to halt the game and issue a warning to the crowd, while the second allows the referee to suspend the game and send the players back to their locker rooms. If the first two procedures fail to silence the chant, the referee has the authority to call the game off.

The similar approach is used by CONCACAF, the Central American soccer governing body, and play was delayed twice during Mexico’s Gold Cup opener versus Trinidad and Tobago on July 10.

“CONCACAF is extremely unhappy by the racist language screamed by some Mexico fans at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, July 10 during their Gold Cup encounter versus Trinidad and Tobago,” the federation stated in a statement.

“Despite a massive CONCACAF anti-discrimination campaign given in recent weeks and extensive efforts [by Mexico’s soccer association]to make clear that it is unacceptable, the ‘goalkeeper chant’ was heard.”

The FMF quickly condemned the act and appealed to the fans to stop chanting.

"We vehemently oppose any form of discrimination.