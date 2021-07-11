Fans who call in sick on Monday risk being fired, according to lawyers.

Lawyers are warning fans that you could be fired if you call in sick on Monday. Monday is expected to be a record day for calling in sick, but it could get you in serious trouble.

Experts are predicting a record number of people to call in sick on Monday morning after millions of fans watch England take on Italy in the Euro final.

But lawyers have warned that workers could open themselves up to official action if they try to call in sick.

Employers are being urged to let their employees work flexibly on Monday to avoid an influx of absences.

“We are expecting to see an increase in sick days on Monday,” Jayne Harrison, Head of Employment Law at Richard Nelson LLP said.

“If an employee is unfit for work because they are unwell, they can take a sick day. If an employer thinks their employee has called in sick and is not genuine, they can investigate and even take disciplinary action over unauthorised absence. The employer would have to prove this and should be careful not to jump to conclusions.”

“Employers should check the absence history of their employee, perhaps assess whether others have seen them out as part of a celebration or if they have posted on their social media channels. However, employers should consider carefully if they wish to take any accusations further.”

With many employees still working from home due to the pandemic, this could mean companies are more open to flexible work schedules than in years past.

Jayne added, “While employees can make a request to work flexibly on Monday, there is no right to flexible working in the UK currently. We are expecting to see a large number of employers offer their employees the opportunity to take the whole day off, or work a half-day.

Julie Lock, Commercial Director at Time and Attendance Solution firm Mitrefinch said: “Our research on sick leave has shown employees in the UK take the fourth-lowest number of sick days in Europe, at just 4.4 days leave a year, and we are predicting Monday to be a record sick day as fans across England watch the match on the evening of the 11th.

“Workplace absences can place a strain on other members of staff who have to pick up their workload, but being too harsh on staff who call in sick can damage loyalty to the company. To avoid an influx of absences on Monday, employers could consider talking to their employees and allowing them to start later on Monday, depending on working hours”

Adam Pennington, senior associate solicitor specialising in employment at Stephensons said: “With the nation’s attention and imagination now firmly fixed on Sunday night’s final, it’s highly likely that Monday will be more of a challenge than it usually is for the country’s workforce. Win or lose, England fans are likely to have a few sore heads, leading to many people opting not to go into work when the alarm goes off on Monday morning.

“No matter how tempting your bed might seem after a night of celebrating or commiserating, evidence to suggest an illness has been feigned is likely to result in disciplinary action being taken and could result in dismissal.”

“However, it is important to remember that employers usually require a minimum amount of time to approve leave and that such approval is usually at the discretion of the supervisor.

“Many employers will be accommodating and realistic when it comes to Sunday finals, but not showing up for work because you had a few too many drinks the night before never goes down well and could end up as a spectacular own goal.”

Fans are also warned against driving on Monday morning after celebrating (or drowning their sorrows) England’s victory in the Euro 2020 final.

If you drink four medium-strength beers or four large glasses of wine, it can take up to 14 hours for the alcohol to clear from your system – making driving to work or school a potential hazard.

In a survey conducted by breathalyzer company AlcoSense, more than a third of us (36%) believe our ability to drive is only impaired when we are actually over the legal drink-drive limit.

But research shows that you are thirteen times more likely to be involved in a fatal accident if you exceed the English limit.

Even with 10 mg per 100 ml of alcohol in the blood (one-eighth of the limit in England and Wales), you’re 37% more likely to be involved than if you were completely sober.

“Even a small amount of alcohol slows reaction time, inhibits judgment, and reduces both concentration and coordination – increasing the likelihood of an accident,” warns Hunter Abbott, managing director of AlcoSense and a consultant to PACTS.

It is estimated that the number of people watching the game at home, in pubs and on outdoor screens could exceed the 32.3 million who watched the 1966 World Cup final.

In 2019, an estimated 7,860 people were killed or injured on Britain’s roads (latest Department for Transport figures) with at least one driver over the drink-drive limit. That includes 280 deaths, the highest number since 2009.

“Let’s all enjoy the final, whatever the outcome. But please don’t drive the next morning if you’ve consumed a lot of alcohol, or use a personal breathalyzer to check if you’re lucid,” added Hunter Abbott.

Forty percent of all breath tests conducted by police take place between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The AlcoSense survey also found that 44% of people across the UK drank more alcohol while stuck at home. This figure rose to over half in the 18-44 age group, and was particularly high among Londoners, where 59% admitted to drinking more – of whom 22% said they drank “a lot more.”