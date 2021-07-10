Fans took notice of Everton’s Dominic Calvert-darts Lewin’s performance during the England media darts competition.

After Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin had a ‘zero’ against his name in an England team vs media darts tournament ahead of their European Championship final against Italy, fans spotted a notable score on an England team versus media darts play.

With a game of darts against the media, members of the Three Lions squad relaxed ahead of Sunday’s Wembley battle.

Despite the fact that Gareth Southgate and his team won, it was a more closer run match than the last time they faced a similar task in the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia.

England had previously defeated the media 9-2, but this time it was just by a single point, 7-6.

Andy Walker, the FA’s Senior Communications Manager for England, tweeted out the scoreboard, which was scribbled on a flip chart.

Calvert-Lewin appeared to have more difficulty hitting the target when standing on the oche last season, despite scoring a career-high 21 goals for the Blues and earning his first international call-up (since scoring on his debut against Wales, he’s now scored four times in 11 games for his country).

When Everton fan Paul Berry inquired about Walker’s blank score, Walker answered, “Three bold tries to hit double 20.”

The Sheffield-born athlete appeared to be striving to beat Jessica Creighton’s match-high score of 85.

Jordan Pickford, a teammate of Calvert-at Lewin’s Everton, won his leg 60-47, while Liverpool captain J ordan Henderson won his leg 61-21.