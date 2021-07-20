Fans react to Liverpool’s £17 million double deal by saying, “Bring on the signings!”

Both Marko Grujic and Taiwo Awoniyi were on loan last season, and neither appears to be returning to Anfield this summer.

Liverpool are expected to earn £17 million in transfer fees, with Taiwo Awoniyi and Marko Grujic both linked with exits.

According to The Washington Newsday, Awoniyi is set to complete a £6.5 million move to Union Berlin, with a physical for the forward expected for later today.

Last season was Awoniyi’s third loan move since joining Liverpool, with the youngster’s chances of breaking into the first team being hampered by the difficulty of obtaining a work permit.

In the meantime, Grujic is in Portugal finalizing a permanent return to FC Porto, where he spent last season on loan.

The sum for the Serbia international is £10.5 million, and The Washington Newsday understands that the Reds have incorporated a 10% sell-on clause in both contracts.

Liverpool supporters flocked to social media to express their sympathy for both players, arguing that they deserved a better opportunity at Anfield during their time there.

“To be honest, I feel sad for Grujic,” one supporter tweeted. He was dragged away from his club when he was young, then loaned out, and he was never given a chance here. “Wish him luck in Portugal.”

“Taiwo should have been given an opportunity to show what he can do, the lad is a unit, can finish and could have brought something different, we need depth in the squad, Marko is a fantastic player and deserved a chance, shame,” another supporter commented.

“I was a little upset not to see Taiwo get a preseason game; I thought he might have helped us out a lot. Klopp, on the other hand, knows a lot more,” said another Red.

Some Reds, on the other hand, saw the sales as a positive. Many hailed the decisions as smart business for the club in order to acquire finances to bring in new players for the upcoming season.

“£6.5 million for Awoniyi is a really excellent deal,” one fan said.

“Will these two deals allow for any possible incomings?” wondered another.