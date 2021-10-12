Fans of the Chicago White Sox roar as Jose Altuve is drilled by a 95 mph fastball.

During Game 4 of the American League Division Series (ALDS) between the Chicago White Sox and the Houston Astros on Tuesday, White Sox fans showed their hate for the Astros by cheering after an Astros superstar was hit by a pitch.

The White Sox were down 2-1 in the best-of-five series and needed a win at home to keep the series alive. With the White Sox leading 1-0 in the third inning, Astros second baseman Jose Altuve was hit in the elbow by a 95 mph fastball from White Sox ace pitcher Carlos Rodon.

The 40,000 White Sox supporters at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago could be heard applauding and clapping as Altuve shrugged off the beaning and made his way down to first base.

Throughout the game, fans could be heard booing the Astros on multiple occasions.

The incident is captured on video and can be seen here.

A pitch strikes Jose Altuve. pic.twitter.com/DFNoSDFza1 — MLB (@MLBONFOX) on FOX Sports (@MLBONFOX) on October 12, 2021 Because there were so many people at the game, the cheering was much louder. While ESPN estimates Guaranteed Rate Field’s average attendance for the 2021 season to be slightly over 20,000, attendance for the must-win playoff game was anticipated to be closer to 40,000.

Astros shortstop Carlos Correa hit a line-drive double to left field four batters later, driving Altuve and third baseman Alex Bregman home. Houston took a 2-1 lead thanks to the two runs batted in.

Carlos Rodon had only hit one batter in his major league career until hitting Altuve. It came with two outs remaining in a perfect game, robbing the pitcher of his chance to go down in baseball history but, unhappily, keeping the no-hitter intact that day.

Following the incident, the NBC White Sox Twitter account mockingly asked if Altuve was okay.

Is it true that something hurt?

— NBC Sports White Sox (@NBCSWhiteSox) 12th of October, 2021 The Astros have become one of the most reviled Major League Baseball (MLB) teams in recent years as a result of a cheating controversy that resulted in the firing of multiple team officials during the 2017 World Series and 2018 regular season.

The Astros used hidden cameras and microphones, according to an expose published in The Athletic in 2019. This is a condensed version of the information.